Second suspect pleads guilty, sentenced in 2016 Memphis murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A second man pleaded guilty in a 2016 shooting death in Memphis Tuesday.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Derrick Gardner of Indianola, Mississippi pled guilty to second-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery. He is sentenced to 30 years.

The plea and conviction stem from the shooting death of a man whose body was found at a Parkway Village intersection.

Co-defendant Jonathan Smith, 27, of Olive Branch, pled guilty to the same charges last week and received the same sentence as Gardner.

Two other suspects in the case are awaiting trial.

