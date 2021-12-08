School bus carrying 30 children crashes in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A DeSoto County school bus reportedly crashed into another vehicle at Hacks Cross Road and Bethel Road Wednesday morning.

According to a DeSoto County Schools representative, there were 30 children on board when the incident occurred, but no injuries were reported from the crash.

DCS is notifying the parents/guardians of all of the students that were on board the bus.

