School bus carrying 30 children crashes in DeSoto County

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A DeSoto County school bus reportedly crashed into another vehicle at Hacks Cross Road and Bethel Road Wednesday morning.

According to a DeSoto County Schools representative, there were 30 children on board when the incident occurred, but no injuries were reported from the crash.

DCS is notifying the parents/guardians of all of the students that were on board the bus.

