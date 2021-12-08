Repairs underway after a water main break in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in a Germantown neighborhood Tuesday night.

According to the City of Germantown, a contractor struck through a water main on Sunset Road between Poplar Pike and Eastern Avenue.

Public works crews are on the scene to make repairs.

