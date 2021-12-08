Porter-Leath toy truck will stop at Action News 5 this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 will host the Porter-Leath Toy Truck this weekend.

This truck makes Christmas possible for thousands of Mid-South children each year.

You can bring a new, unwrapped toy for a child under 5 to our station at 1960 Union Avenue this Friday and Saturday. Volunteers will be accepting donations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, December 10 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 11.

Porter-Leath is looking to provide gifts for over 2,500 local children this year.

If you donate Friday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., the first 100 fans will receive two tickets to Saturday’s Grizzlies game from Zach Randolph.

For suggestions of which toys to purchase or to make a monetary donation, click here.

