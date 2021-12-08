Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Porter-Leath toy truck will stop at Action News 5 this weekend

Porter-Leath toy truck will stop at Action News 5 this weekend
Porter-Leath toy truck will stop at Action News 5 this weekend(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 will host the Porter-Leath Toy Truck this weekend.

This truck makes Christmas possible for thousands of Mid-South children each year.

You can bring a new, unwrapped toy for a child under 5 to our station at 1960 Union Avenue this Friday and Saturday. Volunteers will be accepting donations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, December 10 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 11.

Porter-Leath is looking to provide gifts for over 2,500 local children this year.

If you donate Friday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., the first 100 fans will receive two tickets to Saturday’s Grizzlies game from Zach Randolph.

For suggestions of which toys to purchase or to make a monetary donation, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Douglass Avenue shooting scene
Police report 3 dead, 1 injured within hours in Memphis shootings
Beatrice Broyles and Asia Dowdy
2 suspects accused of shooting woman in the face
New U.S. travel rules prompted by omicron are set to begin Monday.
MSDH reports first case of Omicron variant in Mississippi
Nearly 3,000 MLGW customers without power amid thunderstorms
Detavious Spears charged in I-240 police chase
Suspect accused in Memphis police chase, ramming police cruisers facing a dozen charges

Latest News

Tenants at two Memphis apartment complexes forced to move
Tenants at two Memphis apartment complexes forced to move
Repairs underway after a water main break in Germantown
Repairs underway after a water main break in Germantown
7 Ole Miss fraternity members arrested on cyberstalking charges
7 Ole Miss fraternity members arrested on cyberstalking charges
Strike continues after picketers reject sixth offer from Kellogg’s
Strike continues after picketers reject sixth contract offer from Kellogg’s