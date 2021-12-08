Popular Memphis clothing store reports $70,000 in merchandise taken in burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A popular clothing store in Memphis is on the mend after a group of suspects broke into the store overnight Tuesday.

Bad Timing on Highland Street claims the suspects busted the glass out of their door and took over $70,000 in merchandise. Surveillance video shows them climbing through the opening and taking large amounts of clothing from store racks.

The store shared the news to Instagram saying the incident “is a hit that we will struggle to come back from.” Several Memphians in the comments shared their support to the owners.

Bad Timing has created a GoFundMe for anyone who wishes to donate. They say the money will go to repairs and helping them rebuild inventory amid the holiday shopping season.

We have reached out to Memphis police to learn more about the investigation but have not heard back yet.

Check back for any updates.

