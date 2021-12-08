Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

One person injured in Texas mall shooting, authorities say

More than a dozen police units responded to the Killeen Mall Tuesday night.
More than a dozen police units responded to the Killeen Mall Tuesday night.(Eric Franklin for KWTX)
By Amanda Alvarado and Eric Franklin
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Officers in Killeen, Texas, swarmed a mall to respond to an active shooter situation that left one person wounded and led to an evacuation, KWTX reported.

Authorities say one person was injured and airlifted to a hospital. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds but was reportedly in stable condition, according to Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble.

The shooter’s status is “unknown,” but Kimble described the suspect as a “white male” and about 6 feet tall. Kimble also said the suspect was wearing a beanie and a hoodie.

The incident at the Killeen Mall was reported at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday. Police remained at the scene late Tuesday night to help store employees and other people still sheltering in place inside the mall.

“We have received phone calls from employees and patrons at the mall who are sheltering in place and we are systematically escorting them out safely,” Kimble said.

When asked if the shooting was a targeted or random incident, Kimble said he could not answer because the investigation was in its early stages.

At the time the “disturbance” was first reported, police warned the community to stay away but did not reveal they were responding to an active shooter situation.

“Our officers are currently working a situation at the Killeen Mall. We ask the community to please stay away from the area at this time. Again, PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM THE KILLEEN MALL,” a police tweet stated.

When asked why the initial call went out as a “disturbance” and not an “active shooter situation,” Kimble said, “When these things happen, we get multiple phone calls. There were 20-30 phone calls with people saying different things.”

“There were probably people yelling and screaming and multiple calls were coming in and our dispatchers probably used that code of ‘disturbance’ just to get people started at the mall and then sorting through the calls,” the police chief said.

Kimble said all stores inside the mall were open at the time of the shooting.

“It’s the holiday season and there are innocent people who are hurt and I’m asking you, if you know anything about this, please contact the Killeen Police Department so we can resolve this case,” the police chief said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglass Avenue shooting scene
Police report 3 dead, 1 injured within hours in Memphis shootings
7 Ole Miss fraternity members arrested on cyberstalking charges
7 Ole Miss fraternity members arrested on cyberstalking charges
Beatrice Broyles and Asia Dowdy
2 suspects accused of shooting woman in the face
New U.S. travel rules prompted by omicron are set to begin Monday.
MSDH reports first case of Omicron variant in Mississippi
Nearly 3,000 MLGW customers without power amid thunderstorms

Latest News

One person dead following shooting in Memphis
One person dead following shooting in Memphis
West Memphis holds 69th annual Christmas parade
West Memphis holds 69th annual Christmas parade
Police lights
Second suspect pleads guilty, sentenced in 2016 Memphis murder
Shots fired at Memphis home with multiple people inside
Shots fired at Memphis home with multiple people inside
After more than 20 years, a statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest that stood...
Statue of Confederate general removed from perch along interstate in Tenn.