One person dead following shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting left a man dead in Memphis Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Hubbard. Memphis police say the victim was located in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 8, 2021

