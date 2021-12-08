One person dead following shooting in Memphis
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting left a man dead in Memphis Tuesday night.
The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Hubbard. Memphis police say the victim was located in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
