No. 13 Vols fall to Texas Tech in New York
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The college basketball holiday tournaments are cranking back up, including the Jimmy V Classic in New York City.

That’s where the 13th ranked Tennessee Vols are taking on Texas Tech.

Action at Madison Square Garden, where the Vols and former Memphis High School star Kennedy Chandler, get off to a quick start.  Chandler with an early straight line drive puts Tennessee up three, but that’s his only bucket of the first half. The former Briarcrest star gets busy early in the second half with a teardrop high off the glass and foul for a three-point play, but Tech in control up 34-27.

Chandler winds up with nine points, five assists, and three rebounds. Red Raiders keep the lead late. Big Man Bryson Williams gets free for a dunk that goes through on a goaltending call and puts Texas Tech up three with time running out.  

Vols last gasp, Josiah Jordan James, knocks down the three to send the game to overtime tied at 44. Extra period, Terrance Shannon, takes over for Tech. He leads all scorers with 18 points.

Red Raiders pull off the upset. Texas Tech beats Tennessee 57-52 in OT.

The Vols face Memphis in Nashville Dec. 18.

