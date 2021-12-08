New Details: Six suspects rob clothing store, take $200,00 worth of items

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have released details about a clothing store robbery that happened early Tuesday morning.

The report says that six men wearing a all black pulled up to Bad Timing on Highland Street in three cars around 12:15 a.m. Two of the suspects approached the front door and busted out the glass with what appeared to be a crowbar.

Video surveillance footage shows the suspects go in and out of the business several times, taking multiple clothing items and boxes of shoes.

The suspects then fled the scene, heading southbound on South Highland Street.

According to the store owner, $200,000 of clothing and shoes were stolen, but he will have to do an inventory check to report the exact items that were stolen and their value.

The report says three vehicles were on the scene of the burglary. Vehicle #1 is a silver or gold Chevy Malibu with dark tinted windows, vehicle #2 is a black Infiniti G37 with tinted windows and vehicle #3 is a black Infiniti or BMW with blue LED headlights.

