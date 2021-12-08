Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

NASA gears up to launch new set of eyes on the cosmos

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Space is filled with interesting phenomena we don’t fully understand.

One NASA mission launching December 9 hopes to make a dent in that by studying some of the most energetic, most dramatic, and most violent objects in space, such as black holes and neutron stars.

The first X-ray mission of its kind, the IXPE spacecraft hopes to uncover hidden details of our universe.

NASA Astrophysics Division Director Paul Hertz joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 digital desk to find out more about the launch and where you can go to learn more about the mission.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

7 Ole Miss fraternity members arrested on cyberstalking charges
7 Ole Miss fraternity members arrested on cyberstalking charges
Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Disagreement arises during discussion on renaming street in honor of Young Dolph
Tenants at two Memphis apartment complexes forced to move
Tenants at two Memphis apartment complexes forced to move
Young Dolph
Memphis City Council approves Young Dolph honorary street renaming
Memphis chosen for project targeting littering through fingerprinting technology

Latest News

Food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks about her favorite heated patios
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler & Action News 5′s Joy Redmond talk about heated patios
Food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks about her favorite heated patios
NASA gears up to launch new set of eyes on the cosmos
Memphis holiday traditions you don’t want to miss
Memphis holiday traditions you don’t want to miss