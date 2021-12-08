NASA gears up to launch new set of eyes on the cosmos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Space is filled with interesting phenomena we don’t fully understand.

One NASA mission launching December 9 hopes to make a dent in that by studying some of the most energetic, most dramatic, and most violent objects in space, such as black holes and neutron stars.

The first X-ray mission of its kind, the IXPE spacecraft hopes to uncover hidden details of our universe.

NASA Astrophysics Division Director Paul Hertz joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 digital desk to find out more about the launch and where you can go to learn more about the mission.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.