MFD firefighters raise money for cancer foundation with No Shave November competition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department allowed firefighters to forgo shaving for the month of November to raise money to fight cancer.

MFD says this was a continuance of their own “commitment to excellence” as firefighters have been affected by cancer, either directly or indirectly through a loved one.

All donations received during their No Shave November competition will be given to the Wings Cancer Foundation at the West Clinic here in Memphis.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.