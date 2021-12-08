Advertise with Us
MFD firefighters raise money for cancer foundation with No Shave November competition

Dustin Betts (left), Charles Eddleman (middle), Jeremy Parker (right)
Dustin Betts (left), Charles Eddleman (middle), Jeremy Parker (right)(Memphis Fire Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department allowed firefighters to forgo shaving for the month of November to raise money to fight cancer.

MFD says this was a continuance of their own “commitment to excellence” as firefighters have been affected by cancer, either directly or indirectly through a loved one.

All donations received during their No Shave November competition will be given to the Wings Cancer Foundation at the West Clinic here in Memphis.

