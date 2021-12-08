Memphis Redbirds acquired by new Diamond Baseball Holdings organization

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds have new ownership.

Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) acquired the team along with several other select clubs affiliated with the most iconic franchises in Major League Baseball (MLB). The Redbirds are affiliated with the St. Louis Cardinals, and recently re-upped their player development deal through 2030.

DBH is an organization dedicated to supporting, promoting, and enhancing the sport of baseball through professional management, best practices, innovation, and investment. It was created by Endeavor Group Holdings. It’s headed by former Redbirds owner, Peter Freund. DBH assures everything is geared to upgrading the fan experience at AutoZone Park.

In addition to the Memphis Redbirds, DBH will operate the Iowa Cubs, Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders, Hudson Valley Renegades, and the San Jose Giants. Upon PDL approval, DBH will also operate all four affiliated of the 2021 World Champion Atlanta Braves (Gwinnett Stripers, Mississippi Braves, Rome Braves, and August GreenJackets).

