Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis holiday traditions you don’t want to miss

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:46 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is nothing like Christmas in the Bluff City.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Holly Whitfield with the I Love Memphis Blog at the digital desk Tuesday to get the scoop on some must try Christmas traditions.

“We have a lot going on actually during the holidays in Memphis and a lot of these great events whether it’s lights, music, family fun, have been going on for years.” Whitfield said.

Watch the full interview in the video play above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Video goes viral after MPD arrest suspects on highway
Video goes viral after MPD arrests suspects on highway
Thaddeus Matthews
Controversial broadcaster, pastor Thaddeus Matthews turns himself in to Memphis police
Memphis and Shelby County officials are concerned about hospitalizations this weekend.
Memphis, Shelby County leaders warn of ‘difficult days ahead’ in pandemic
Mayor Jim Strickland is calling on the state to reform its gun laws. He said penalties are not...
Mayor Strickland takes up Young Dolph murder, gun laws in weekly letter

Latest News

Hobbs police update on newborn in dumpster
Tennessee National Guard’s 268th Military Police Company
More than 80 Millington Tennessee National Guard soldiers deploy to Africa
House fire on Quince Road
House fire ruled accidental at East Memphis home
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Commercial Appeal city hall reporter digs into municipal pensions
First Congressional District Representative Rick Crawford announced Monday he had tested...
Rep. Rick Crawford tests positive for COVID-19