Memphis Family Dollar employee charged after pointing gun at customer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Family Dollar employee is facing charges after pulling a gun on a customer.

According to the affidavit, Desiree Harris was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim.

The affidavit states Harris left from behind the counter and locked the front door of the store, then pulled out a gun and attempted to raise it towards the victim before she was stopped by another employee.

Harris is now facing aggravated assault charges.

