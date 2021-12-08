Mayor Lee Harris launches re-election campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris launched his 2022 re-election campaign Wednesday afternoon.

Harris was sworn in as the sixth mayor of Shelby County in 2018 and he will be running to be mayor for a second term.

“Four years ago, we built from scratch a multi-racial, multi-generational coalition that spanned our entire county. We showed that a kid from Whitehaven, the son of a high school guidance counselor and a repairman, could serve and lead in our community. Together, we changed the conversation. We showed that our greatest strength as a community is our people. Over the past four years, we have accomplished so much together. We can do it again,” Harris said.

