Man indicted in young mother’s death

Torian Williams mugshot
Torian Williams mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 24-year-old Torian Williams has been indicted for the death of a young mother earlier this year.

According to the Shelby county District Attorney General, on June 22 residents of a rooming house on East McLemore Street heard an argument and a gunshot come from Williams and his girlfriend’s room.

When police arrived on the scene they found 20-year-old Demya Gordon on the floor with a gunshot wound to the neck. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Gordon’s 2-year-old daughter was found lying on the nearby bed unharmed.

Williams was reportedly found and arrested a week later. He is charged with second-degree murder and is being held on $100,000 bond.

