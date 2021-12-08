Advertise with Us
Humboldt High School fatal shooting suspect appears before judge

By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect in a deadly shooting at a Humboldt High School basketball game November 30 faced a judge Wednesday morning.

According to the Gibson County General Sessions court clerk, 18-year-old Jadon Hardiman stood before Judge Mark Agee as his charges were read to him.

Police say Hardiman killed 21-year-old Justin Pankey and wounded two others during a Humboldt High School basketball game against Northside High School. He is now facing first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder with serious bodily injury, attempted first-degree murder, three counts of armed and dangerous felons, tampering with evidence and carry a weapon-gun on school property charges.

Hardiman plead not guilty to all charges during his court appearance Wednesday.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 31, 2022 in Trenton.

Humboldt City School officials, local law enforcement and District Attorney Frederick Agee held a press conference two days after the shooting incident. DA Agee says he will make sure Hardiman never walks as a free man again.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

