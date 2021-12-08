Grizzlies’ Ja Morant enters NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies injured player Ja Morant’s return to the basketball court may be delayed after Grizzlies PR team announced Wednesday he has been placed on the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol list.

Morant has been suffering from a left knee injury since the November 26 game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Morant is in his third year in the league. He’s eighth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 25 points per game, making his case for an all-star season.

The Grizzlies are set to play the Dallas Mavericks (11-12) Wednesday night at FedexForum.

It’s unknown at this time if Morant has tested positive for COVID-19.

.@memgrizz status update: Ja Morant has entered health and safety protocols. https://t.co/PHcHIBhZEC — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) December 8, 2021

