Grizzlies’ Ja Morant enters NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant plays during the second half of an NBA basketball game,...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant plays during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies injured player Ja Morant’s return to the basketball court may be delayed after Grizzlies PR team announced Wednesday he has been placed on the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol list.

Morant has been suffering from a left knee injury since the November 26 game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Morant is in his third year in the league. He’s eighth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 25 points per game, making his case for an all-star season.

The Grizzlies are set to play the Dallas Mavericks (11-12) Wednesday night at FedexForum.

It’s unknown at this time if Morant has tested positive for COVID-19.

Stay with Action News 5 as more information becomes available.

