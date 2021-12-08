Advertise with Us
GALLERY: NICU babies celebrate Christmas early at Baptist Women’s Hospital

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christmas came early for the babies in NICU at Baptist Women’s Hospital in Memphis.

The little patients dressed up in festive outfits to spread holiday cheer. There was even a surprise from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women is the only freestanding women’s hospital in Memphis and offers labor and delivery, gynecological surgery, a newborn intensive care unit and a comprehensive breast program.

Take a look at the hospital’s Christmas in NICU!

