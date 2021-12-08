Advertise with Us
First Alert to rain and strong thunderstorms later this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:37 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds moved out overnight, so we will have full sunshine this morning. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s this afternoon. Clouds will gradually build back in tonight and low temperatures will drop to the lower 40s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 57 degrees. Winds: North 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low temperatures in the lower 40s. Winds: Southeast 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: A stray shower will be possible on Thursday and it will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. A cold front will arrive on Friday, which will bring rain to the Mid-South. A few showers will be possible in the morning and afternoon, but the heaviest rain will be in the evening. There is a threat for severe thunderstorms on Friday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will still reach the lower 70s Friday.

WEEKEND: Rain will be likely on Saturday morning, but will move out by late afternoon. Temperatures will start off in the lower 60s Saturday morning and then drop throughout the day. Sunday will be dry and cooler with highs in the low 50s.

NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with rising temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s Monday and lower 60s Tuesday.

