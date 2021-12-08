First Alert to possible strong to severe storms Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A strong cold front will move through the Mid-South Friday. In advance of the front, warm, humid, unstable air will be in place and strong to severe storms could develop along and out ahead of the cold front. The front will move in from the west and into the Mid-South during the evening through early Saturday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a SLIGHT Risk of severe storms over the entire Mid-South.

SPC Severe weather risk (SPC)

TIMING:

A few isolated showers or storms will move through the area in the morning hours into the early afternoon. Severe storms will be less likely during that time.



Heavy rain and storms will move in from west to east from 6 p.m. to midnight. These storms will have the potential to be strong to severe.



THREATS:

Sustained winds of 15 to 20 MPH will accompany this system with some damaging wind gusts of 30 to 40+ possible which could lead to some power outages.

Small Hail possible

Isolated tornadoes-the threat for tornadoes is low but the chance remains.

The threat of flash flooding is low but will be possible with any periods of heavy rain

HAVE A WAY TO GET ALERTS!

Stay weather aware through the day on Friday. Have several ways to get watches and warnings.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for further updates.

