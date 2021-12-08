Fatal DeSoto County house fire claims one life

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A house fire broke out in the Lewisburg area this morning that claimed the life of one person Tuesday morning.

According to the Director of Fire and EMA in DeSoto County, members from Lewisburg, ACI and Fairhaven volunteer fire departments, along with the Olive Branch Fire Department, responded to the fire around 10 a.m.

There were two occupants inside the house at the time of the fire, one did not survive.

The house was deemed a total loss from the fire, and the incident is being investigated by local and state officials.

