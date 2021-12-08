Dr. Threlkeld to hold COVID-19 Q&A as omicron spreads in the U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld will be holding a COVID-19 Q&A this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. to discuss what we know about the omicron variant and what’s next for COVID’s viral evolution.

SCHD COVID-19 data 12/8/21 (Shelby County Health Department)

Shelby County Health Department reports 139 newly confirmed cases and 13 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 150,018 and there have been 2,390 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current average of COVID-19 cases is 165 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 1,536 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 338 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD COVID-19 data dashboard 12/8/21 (Shelby County Health Department)

Shelby County Health Department reports the latest weekly test positivity rate is 6.2% for the week ending in November 27, up 3% from the previous week.

Shelby County is averaging 2,548 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 75.4% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

527,546 total people vaccinated

1,067,173 total vaccinations administered

17,834 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

