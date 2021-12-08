Advertise with Us
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Wednesday.

They talked about Tonyaa’s recent columns on ProPublica’s findings on two Memphis companies who were cited among the nation’s top 50 carcinogen emitters.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Tonya’s columns here.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

