Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler & Action News 5′s Joy Redmond talk about heated patios

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Patio weather is not limited to the summer months anymore. Restaurants in the Mid-South are taking steps to make sure you can still enjoy a meal outdoors even if the temperatures are chilly.

Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and the Commercial Appeal’s Jennifer Chandler got together at the Digital Desk to talk about some of her favorite restaurants with heated patios.

Watch their interview now on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku), and don't forget to check out Jennifer's stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

7 Ole Miss fraternity members arrested on cyberstalking charges
Tenants at two Memphis apartment complexes forced to move
Food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks about her favorite heated patios
NASA gearing up to launch a new set of eyes on the cosmos
Memphis holiday traditions you don't want to miss
