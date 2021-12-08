Coaches post-season All-SEC football teams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The SEC released its All-SEC teams Tuesday as voted on by the conference’s coaches.

Alabama had a conference-best six players listed on the first team, including quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Bryce Young.

Meanwhile, Georgia, who lost to the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship game on Saturday, has five players on the two-team list, including defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt. Ten conference teams had three or more players named to the All-SEC team and a total of 11 sent at least two who received honors from the coaches.

Below is a complete list of the players honored by the coaches as part of the 2021 All-SEC football team.

First Team

Position Player School QB Bryce Young

Alabama RB Tyler Badie (Briarcrest)

Missouri RB Brian Robinson, Jr.

Alabama WR Jameson Williams

Alabama WR Treylon Burks

Arkansas TE Brock Bowers

Georgia OL Darian

Kinnard Kentucky OL Evan Neal

Alabama OL Kenyon Green

Texas A&M OL Charles Cross

Mississippi State C Luke Fortner

Kentucky All-purpose Velus Jones, Jr.

Tennessee DL Jordan Davis

Georgia DL Sam Williams

Ole Miss DL DeMarvin Leal

Texas A&M DL Devonte Wyatt

Georgia LB Will Anderson, Jr.

Alabama LB Nakobe Dean (Horn Lake)

Georgia LB Damone Clark

LSU DB Roger McCreary

Auburn DB Jordan Battle

Alabama DB Jaylan Foster

South Carolina DB Montaric Brown

Arkansas PK Harrison Mevis

Missouri P Jake Camarda

Georgia Return specialist Velus Jones Jr.

Second Team

QB Matt Corral

Ole Miss RB Chris Rodriguez, Jr.

Kentucky RB Isaiah Spiller

Texas A&M WR John Metchie, III

Alabama WR Wan’Dale Robinson

Kentucky TE Jalen Wydermyer

Texas A&M OL Jamaree Salyer

Georgia OL Ed Ingram

LSU OL Cade Mays

Tennessee OL Justin Shaffer

Georgia C Michael Maiette

Missouri All-purpose Jerrion Ealy

Ole Miss DL Phidarian Mathis

Alabama DL Derick Hall

Auburn DL Josh Paschal

Kentucky DL Jalen Carter

Georgia LB Henry To’o To’o

Alabama LB Bumper Pool

Arkansas LB Zakoby McClain

Auburn DB Derion Kendrick

Georgia DB Theo Jackson

Tennessee DB Jalyn Armour-Davis

Alabama DB* Lewis Cine, Georgia DB* Emmanuel Forbes

Mississippi State PKCade York

LSU PNik Constantinou

Texas A&M Return specialist Jameson Williams

