Coaches post-season All-SEC football teams
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The SEC released its All-SEC teams Tuesday as voted on by the conference’s coaches.
Alabama had a conference-best six players listed on the first team, including quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Bryce Young.
Meanwhile, Georgia, who lost to the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship game on Saturday, has five players on the two-team list, including defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt. Ten conference teams had three or more players named to the All-SEC team and a total of 11 sent at least two who received honors from the coaches.
Below is a complete list of the players honored by the coaches as part of the 2021 All-SEC football team.
First Team
Position Player School QB Bryce Young
Alabama RB Tyler Badie (Briarcrest)
Missouri RB Brian Robinson, Jr.
Alabama WR Jameson Williams
Alabama WR Treylon Burks
Arkansas TE Brock Bowers
Georgia OL Darian
Kinnard Kentucky OL Evan Neal
Alabama OL Kenyon Green
Texas A&M OL Charles Cross
Mississippi State C Luke Fortner
Kentucky All-purpose Velus Jones, Jr.
Tennessee DL Jordan Davis
Georgia DL Sam Williams
Ole Miss DL DeMarvin Leal
Texas A&M DL Devonte Wyatt
Georgia LB Will Anderson, Jr.
Alabama LB Nakobe Dean (Horn Lake)
Georgia LB Damone Clark
LSU DB Roger McCreary
Auburn DB Jordan Battle
Alabama DB Jaylan Foster
South Carolina DB Montaric Brown
Arkansas PK Harrison Mevis
Missouri P Jake Camarda
Georgia Return specialist Velus Jones Jr.
Second Team
QB Matt Corral
Ole Miss RB Chris Rodriguez, Jr.
Kentucky RB Isaiah Spiller
Texas A&M WR John Metchie, III
Alabama WR Wan’Dale Robinson
Kentucky TE Jalen Wydermyer
Texas A&M OL Jamaree Salyer
Georgia OL Ed Ingram
LSU OL Cade Mays
Tennessee OL Justin Shaffer
Georgia C Michael Maiette
Missouri All-purpose Jerrion Ealy
Ole Miss DL Phidarian Mathis
Alabama DL Derick Hall
Auburn DL Josh Paschal
Kentucky DL Jalen Carter
Georgia LB Henry To’o To’o
Alabama LB Bumper Pool
Arkansas LB Zakoby McClain
Auburn DB Derion Kendrick
Georgia DB Theo Jackson
Tennessee DB Jalyn Armour-Davis
Alabama DB* Lewis Cine, Georgia DB* Emmanuel Forbes
Mississippi State PKCade York
LSU PNik Constantinou
Texas A&M Return specialist Jameson Williams
