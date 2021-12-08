Cement truck overturned on highway ramp
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cement truck flipped on the on-ramp of I-269 and Highway 305 this morning.
According to the Director of Fire and EMA in Desoto county, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. and the on-ramp was closed for a few hours but has since re-opened.
The driver of the truck only sustained minor injuries.
