Cement truck overturned on highway ramp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cement truck flipped on the on-ramp of I-269 and Highway 305 this morning.

According to the Director of Fire and EMA in Desoto county, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. and the on-ramp was closed for a few hours but has since re-opened.

The driver of the truck only sustained minor injuries.

