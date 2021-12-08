Advertise with Us
CBHS’ Hayden captures second straight TN Mr. Football Award

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congratulations to Christian Brothers High School (CBHS) senior running back Dallan Hayden.

He takes home his second Tennessee Mr. Football Award in Div-2 Class 3A. Hayden is the first Memphis player to claim back-to-back awards since Lausanne’s Eric Gray won three straight from 2016 through 2018.

In Div-1 5A, Shelby metro regular-season touchdown Record holder,r Jamarious Brooks of Central, is that division’s runner up for TN. Mr. Football.   He had 39 touchdowns.   And MAHS’ all-purpose star Cameron Millier finished as runner up in Class-2A. Miller is heading to Tennessee.

