CBHS’ Hayden captures second straight TN Mr. Football Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congratulations to Christian Brothers High School (CBHS) senior running back Dallan Hayden.

He takes home his second Tennessee Mr. Football Award in Div-2 Class 3A. Hayden is the first Memphis player to claim back-to-back awards since Lausanne’s Eric Gray won three straight from 2016 through 2018.

In Div-1 5A, Shelby metro regular-season touchdown Record holder,r Jamarious Brooks of Central, is that division’s runner up for TN. Mr. Football. He had 39 touchdowns. And MAHS’ all-purpose star Cameron Millier finished as runner up in Class-2A. Miller is heading to Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.