7 Ole Miss fraternity members arrested on cyberstalking charges

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Seven members of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, also known as Pike, at Ole Miss were arrested Friday on cyberstalking charges.

This comes about a month after the fraternity was suspended from the campus for hazing.

Oxford police say on November 2, they took a report in reference to cyberstalking via group messages and social media. Friday, December 3, the following seven individuals were arrested and booked at the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Nicholas Reynolds, 22

Wyatt Johnson, 20

Peyton Newcomb, 20

Christian Parten, 20

Walker Holden, 19

Cole Goretski, 20

Miles Baker, 19

A law enforcement source says all seven of them are members of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity at Ole Miss. Students say they’ve heard about the incident.

“I feel like what happened with Pike was a little more extreme than what happens in other cases and I just kind of feel like they kind of did it to themselves,” said one student, Landon Bosco.

“I feel like it’s really good that they are taking action in it so they can be held responsible and learn from their consequences,” student Ruth Amaya said.

The fraternity’s headquarters in Memphis would not comment on the case Tuesday.

Officials with Ole Miss have said they are aware of the charges and “are cooperating with investigators and reviewing internally, but we cannot comment on an active criminal investigation.”

A university spokesperson went on to say the chapter was suspended of all operations until May 1, 2025. The spokesperson said, “hazing and related behavior, including cyberstalking, that put student health and safety at risk, are contrary to the University of Mississippi Creed and will not be tolerated.”

When it comes to hazing, students said they are aware of it happening.

“It definitely happens here like in fraternities,” Bosco said.

“Going through Greek life, you shouldn’t have to go through hazing because I feel like that’s one of the main reasons a lot of people don’t want to join Greek life,” Amaya said.

All seven fraternity members posted a $5,000 bond and were released Friday.

The next court date is February 28 in the Lafayette County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.