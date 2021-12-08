Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

2 suspects arrested in Forrest City homicide

Left: Romero Barber Right: Lloyd Barber
Left: Romero Barber Right: Lloyd Barber(Source: Forrest City Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST CITY, Ark (WMC) - Two suspects have been arrested in a November shooting death of a man in Forrest City.

Romero Barber and Lloyd Barber are charged with first-degree murder in concert with two or more commit a violent crime. Lloyd Barber is also charged with second-degree aggravated assault or accomplice to criminal mischief and second-degree criminal mischief.

The shooting happened November 20 at Tennessee and Izard Street. Forrest City police say Everett Williams was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Regional One Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Arrest warrants were issued for Romero Barber and Lloyd Barber after detectives reviewed video surveillance and spoke with witnesses.

Both suspects were seen traveling near Sawson and Mann Street December 6 and were taken into custody. They were transported to the St. Francis County Jail and a bond hearing was set for December 7.

Romero Barber’s bond was set at $75,000 and Lloyd Barber was given a $500,000 bond.

Police say more arrests are pending in the case.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Douglass Avenue shooting scene
Police report 3 dead, 1 injured within hours in Memphis shootings
7 Ole Miss fraternity members arrested on cyberstalking charges
7 Ole Miss fraternity members arrested on cyberstalking charges
Beatrice Broyles and Asia Dowdy
2 suspects accused of shooting woman in the face
New U.S. travel rules prompted by omicron are set to begin Monday.
MSDH reports first case of Omicron variant in Mississippi
Nearly 3,000 MLGW customers without power amid thunderstorms

Latest News

West Memphis holds 69th annual Christmas parade
West Memphis holds 69th annual Christmas parade
Police lights
Second suspect pleads guilty, sentenced in 2016 Memphis murder
Shots fired at Memphis home with multiple people inside
Shots fired at Memphis home with multiple people inside
GALLERY: NICU babies celebrate Christmas early at Baptist Women’s Hospital
NICU babies celebrate Christmas early at Baptist Women’s Hospital