2 suspects arrested in Forrest City homicide

FORREST CITY, Ark (WMC) - Two suspects have been arrested in a November shooting death of a man in Forrest City.

Romero Barber and Lloyd Barber are charged with first-degree murder in concert with two or more commit a violent crime. Lloyd Barber is also charged with second-degree aggravated assault or accomplice to criminal mischief and second-degree criminal mischief.

The shooting happened November 20 at Tennessee and Izard Street. Forrest City police say Everett Williams was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Regional One Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Arrest warrants were issued for Romero Barber and Lloyd Barber after detectives reviewed video surveillance and spoke with witnesses.

Both suspects were seen traveling near Sawson and Mann Street December 6 and were taken into custody. They were transported to the St. Francis County Jail and a bond hearing was set for December 7.

Romero Barber’s bond was set at $75,000 and Lloyd Barber was given a $500,000 bond.

Police say more arrests are pending in the case.

