A warming trend and late week storms on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain cloudy and cold through evening with temperatures in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be light.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns in full with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph. It will remain clear early Wednesday night with lows in the low to mid 40s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a passing shower or storm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible with lows in the mid 40s. Scattered showers and storms are likely Friday into Friday night with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEEKEND: A few showers could linger through sunrise Saturday but it will be colder behind the front with temperatures falling through the 50s into the 40s by afternoon. Lows Saturday night will be in the upper 30s. Sunday looks dry and mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

