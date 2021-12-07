Victim found dead in car after Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A victim was found dead inside of a vehicle following a shooting in Memphis Monday night.

The shooting happened on Helene Road.

Memphis police say one victim was found inside of a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.

No suspect information has been given.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 4634 Helene Road. One victim was located inside a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.



Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 7, 2021

