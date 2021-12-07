Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Victim found dead in car after Memphis shooting

(WAVE 3 News)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A victim was found dead inside of a vehicle following a shooting in Memphis Monday night.

The shooting happened on Helene Road.

Memphis police say one victim was found inside of a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.

No suspect information has been given.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Douglass Avenue shooting scene
Police report 3 dead, 1 injured within hours in Memphis shootings
Memphis Police continue searching for the suspects responsible for a deadly shooting that took...
Search continues for suspects in deadly Elvis Presley Boulevard shooting
Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit makes over 300 arrests since launching
Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit makes over 300 arrests since launching
Search continues for suspects in deadly Elvis Presley Boulevard shooting
Penny Hardaway calls out veterans, again, after Tigers 67-63 loss to Ole Miss
Police: Two shot on Poplar Avenue
Police: Two shot on Poplar Avenue

Latest News

Memphis church hopes to repair damage after car crashes into sanctuary
Memphis church hopes to repair damage after car crashes into sanctuary
New chancellor named for UTHSC
New chancellor named for UTHSC
Loved ones honor life of Memphis teen with balloon release
Loved ones honor life of Memphis teen with balloon release
Memphis chosen for project targeting littering through fingerprinting technology
Memphis chosen for project targeting littering through fingerprinting technology