Victim found dead in car after Memphis shooting
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A victim was found dead inside of a vehicle following a shooting in Memphis Monday night.
The shooting happened on Helene Road.
Memphis police say one victim was found inside of a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.
No suspect information has been given.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
