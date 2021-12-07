Tigers drop out of A.P. Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis (UofM) takes a big hit to more than just its pride after the loss to Ole Miss over the weekend.

The Tigers fall all the way out of the Associated Press Top 25 from 18th to the receiving votes category.

Just two weeks ago, Memphis was ranked as high as ninth in the nation. That’s what three-straight losses will do to you. In all but one of the losses, UofM improved on its statistical bugaboos, like turnovers and poor free-throw shooting, but both played major roles in the Tigers’ defeat at the hands of the Rebels.

Twenty turnovers led to 20 Ole Miss points while Memphis killed its chances at the line, missing 14 free throws on 37 attempts.

Head Coach Penny Hardaway, again, says he’s not getting veteran leadership on the floor and says it’s “disrespecting the game.”

“To see these kids that are so young when they come in, and they’re basically begging for help from their teammates. To see that is kind of discouraging because I know the city is hurting,” said Hardaway. I know we’re hurting, and it’s very frustrating to me because I’m the leader and I know I’m going to take the hit. And the biggest thing i have to do is, I’ve been way too nice to guys who aren’t willing to buy in. And I just have to do what I have to do.”

The Tigers, now 5-3, do receive enough votes to come in 32nd in the A.P. poll. The long climb back to the forefront of college basketball begins Friday night when 7-1 Murray State comes to FedExForum.

