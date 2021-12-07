‘There’s more work to do’: Memphis mayor reacts to city’s growing homicide rate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The city of Memphis is on track for a record and not in a good way.

The city, as of Monday morning, has seen 311 homicides in 2021, those numbers added to by a string of shootings that took place over the weekend.

Two hundred and seventy-five of those have been murders, which outpaces 2020′s murder rate of 264 at the same time in the year.

2020 was a record-setting year for violent crime.

New violent crime numbers from Memphis Police for 2021:



- 311 homicides

- 275/311 are murders

- 29/311 are juveniles



These numbers don't include the fatal shootings we saw today. This same time in 2020, a record year, the murder rate was 264.



— Parker King (@King_Reports) December 6, 2021

Twenty-nine of these homicides have involved juveniles with the most recent additions being two teenage girls who were shot at a Marathon gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard Friday night.

“There’s more work to do, and there are more parties that need to do the work,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland in an interview Monday.

Strickland was quick to cast blame on the state assembly in Nashville for the permitless carry bill that took effect this summer.

“If two people are shooting guns at each other, there’s not automatic jail time,” Strickland said. “That ought to call for an automatic... there ought to be a consequence for the illegal use of guns, and state law is weak right now. It doesn’t have a consequence, and we’re tired of it.”

As far as what he can do in his city, the mayor pointed out new developments in law enforcement and opportunities for lower-income areas, that long-term, could prevent numbers like what we’ve seen this year.

“It’s after-school programming,” Strickland used as an example of a solution. “We have to lift up kids so they don’t want to pick up that gun. I’m so excited about our Boys and Girls Club initiative going into 10 new high schools.”

Strickland praised the Memphis Police Department’s new SCORPION Unit that has already made nearly 350 arrests and 100 weapon confiscations since its start three weeks ago.

The Mayor is also focused on education as a solution, citing the new Excel Center campus and the education and workforce training it provides to Memphis adults.

“We have all these opportunities,” Strickland said. “Free adult high school, free tech school, free community college, over 90 percent job placement rate if you get a technical degree. You could be making 40, 50, 60, $70,000 a year.”

It’s these opportunities and after-school programs, combined with fresh efforts like the Scorpion Unit, that could show a long-term decline in violent crime.

