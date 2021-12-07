Advertise with Us
Striking Kellogg’s workers reject proposed contract

FILE - Kelly Stokes, Kathy Webb, LaKisha Scott and Brenda Flemons picket outside Kellogg Co. on...
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kellogg’s Union employees have rejected the tentative agreement with Kellogg’s corporate.

According the employee’s union, members in Memphis along with workings in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nebraska “overwhelmingly voted to reject the tentative agreement”.  Kellogg’s workers have been on strike since October 5 and will continue until a deal has been reached, according to the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM).

“The BCTGM is grateful for the outpouring of fraternal support we received from across the labor movement for our striking members at Kellogg’s. Solidarity is critical to this fight.”, says BCTGM.

A Kellogg’s spokesperson said in a statement provide on Tuesday “We are disappointed that the tentative agreement for a master contract over our four U.S. cereal plants was not ratified by employees. The tentative agreement would have provided an accelerated, defined path to legacy wages and benefits for transitional employees, and wage increases and enhanced benefits for all, on top of what is already an industry-leading compensation package, among other items. The tentative agreement included no concessions or takeaways.

We have made every effort to reach a fair agreement, including making six offers to the union throughout negotiations, all which have included wage and benefits increases for every employee. It appears the union created unrealistic expectations for our employees.

The prolonged work stoppage has left us no choice but to hire permanent replacement employees in positions vacated by striking workers. These are great jobs and posting for permanent positions helps us find qualified people to fill them.

While certainly not the result we had hoped for, we must take the necessary steps to ensure business continuity. We have an obligation to our customers and consumers to continue to provide the cereals that they know and love.”

