Shelby County using American Rescue Plan funds to expand mental health court
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County is expanding its mental health court with funds from the American Rescue Plan.

The program was created in 2016. It provides healthcare, counseling, housing assistance, and employment assistance as an alternative to incarceration.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, more than two-thirds of inmates in local jails have or have had a mental health problem.

In a statement, District Attorney General Amy Weirich said the “Mental Health Court allows Shelby County to properly serve non-violent offenders who suffer from severe mental illness. For many offenders, this intervention prevents future criminal conduct and puts them on a path toward becoming a productive citizen.”

