Search for answers continues after teen girls killed at Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police continue to investigate a senseless act of violence that claimed the lives of two teenagers.

Friday night, police say three teens and a nine-month-old baby were hurt in a shooting at a gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

One of the teens and the baby were listed in non-critical condition, but police say two teenage girls, ages 15 and 16, died.

Several people posting to social media identified one of the victims as a Wooddale High School student.

A Wooddale Cardinals Facebook post says the school suffered a tremendous loss Friday night when a senseless act of violence took the life of student-athlete Breunna Woods, who the school described as “a gentle individual that performed exceptionally well within the classroom and on the court.”

Shelby County Schools confirmed students from Wooddale and Hamilton High Schools died this weekend and said grief counselors are offering support to students and staff.

But the district would not provide the names nor the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

So far, police have also not released the identities of the teens who were shot Friday night.

Police continue to search for answers.

Memphis City Councilman Edmund Ford, Sr.’s district includes the gas station where the teens were shot.

“You know it starts at home first. I got to tell everybody. We’ve got kids. they don’t value life. I’m in the funeral business. I see it every day,” said Ford.

In addition to encouraging parents to step up, Ford says the community also must make investments to help reduce violence.

”We have to start putting things back in the community, keep them out the street. They really don’t have a lot of things to do anymore,” said Ford.

City council member Patrice Robinson agrees.

”Our community, everybody’s going to have to get involved. We can’t just depend on the police,” said Robinson.

