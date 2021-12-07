Ole Miss loses key player for year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lost in all the hoopla surrounding the renewal of the Memphis-Ole Miss basketball rivalry Saturday in Oxford was an injury to one of the Rebels’ better players.

It’s an injury that will cost him the rest of the season.

Opening minutes of the second half, Ole Miss senior guard Robert Allen injured his left knee when he slipped awkwardly trying to guard Tiger Earl Timberlake on the baseline. Allen was writhed in pain immediately upon hitting the floor and University of Memphis Head Coach Penny Hardaway was among those signaling to the Ole Miss bench for Help.

Allen had four points, three rebounds, a block, and an assist at the time of his injury, right around his average for the season.

Rebels Head Coach Kermit Davis said, “Robert was playing his very best basketball over the last three weeks since he’s been here at Ole Miss. He’s been a great voice in our locker room and on the floor, and we’re going to truly miss him. But, I know with Robert’s work ethic that he will dive right into rehab, and we are going to support him every step of the way.”

A transfer from Samford, Allen was one of four Rebels to play in all 28 games for Ole Miss last season.

