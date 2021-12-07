Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

NEXT Memphis receives $1M grant to offer early childcare options

By Camille Connor
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us all that childcare is a necessity. And a new grant is helping make sure more families in Memphis have access to childcare.

NEXT Memphis is an initiative of Porter-Leath that strives to support childcare professionals in the community.

“And to support families with whatever challenges or goals they have in their lives,” said Chloe Hakim-Moore, director of NEXT Memphis with Porter-Leath.

NEXT Memphis recently received a million-dollar grant from First 8 Memphis that will help them offer more services for early childcare.

Since 2016 First 8 Memphis has been seeking to help children make a smooth transition from Pre-K into Kindergarten and beyond.

“This is one of our biggest success stories so far,” said Dr. Kandace Thomas, First 8 Memphis Executive Director.

The grant they were able to invest in NEXT Memphis will last until 2023.

“The grant itself - we’re so honored to collaborate with the organization here Seeding Success. Seeding Successes was actually able to secure the grant from a national funder,” said Thomas.

One of the first ways NEXT Memphis plans to use the grant is to improve services for family day-homes.

“Sometimes family day-homes get left out of the conversations of support in childcare,” said Hakim-Moore. “Well, this grant allows us to not only support more childcare centers but also have more robust support for family day-homes.”

And the grant couldn’t come at a more important time.

“If the pandemic showed us anything else, it’s that our community doesn’t work without childcare,” said Hakim-Moore.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Douglass Avenue shooting scene
Police report 3 dead, 1 injured within hours in Memphis shootings
New U.S. travel rules prompted by omicron are set to begin Monday.
MSDH reports first case of Omicron variant in Mississippi
Beatrice Broyles and Asia Dowdy
2 suspects accused of shooting woman in the face
Nearly 3,000 MLGW customers without power amid thunderstorms
Detavious Spears charged in I-240 police chase
Suspect accused in Memphis police chase, ramming police cruisers facing a dozen charges

Latest News

Latest shootings bring Memphis homicide total to 311
First 8
NEXT Memphis receives $1M grant to offer early childcare options
Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Memphis councilman to sponsor resolution for street naming honoring Young Dolph
Rhodes College names SMU law dean as new president
Rhodes College names SMU law dean as new president