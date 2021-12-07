New chancellor named for UTHSC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new chancellor has been named for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC).

Dr. Peter F. Buckley was confirmed as the 11th chancellor by the University Board of Trustees.

Buckley comes to Memphis from Virginia Commonwealth University where he served as the dean of the School of Medicine.

The chancellor serves as a member of the UT system leadership team, reporting directly to UT President Randy Boy. The chancellor is the chief academic and administrative officer for UTHSC.

Buckley said he sees his role as one of advocacy for the university. He succeeds Dr. Steve J. Schwab who served as the chancellor for 12 years.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.