MPD arrest man accused of setting car on fire after carjacking, shots fired

Troy Tuggle
Troy Tuggle(SCSO)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A man turned himself in after seeing photographs of himself on the news for carjacking a man and then setting the vehicle on fire.

Memphis police responded a carjacking on November 26 where the victim says he was sitting in his 2022 Buick Envision with a new acquaintance.

According to affidavit, the acquaintance stepped out of the vehicle, pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim to get out of the car. After the victim refused several times, the suspect fired multiple shots at the vehicle.

The victim got out of the car and ran for safety. Several hours later, the Buick was found along Western Park burned and completely destroyed. According to police, the fire damaged all evidence that was contained inside the car.

On December 6, 19-year-old Troy Tuggle turned himself in after seeing photographs of himself on the news. The victim viewed a photo lineup and identified Tuggle as the person who carjacked him and fired shots at him before taking the vehicle.

Tuggle was arraigned Tuesday and was placed on a 50-thousand dollar bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

