Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis councilman to sponsor resolution for street naming honoring Young Dolph

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been almost three weeks since rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed. Now a Memphis city councilman wants to honor his memory.

Councilman J.B. Smiley plans to sponsor a resolution Tuesday celebrating Young Dolph by naming a street in his honor.

A public ceremony will be held on Dec. 15 to unveil the street name at the intersection of Dunn Avenue and Airways Boulevard at 1 p.m.

The street is not far from where the 36-year-old was shot and killed in his hometown on November 17th at Makeda’s Cookies.

Dolph’s family released a statement that reads in part:

“Castalia Heights community, in particular, bestowing this honor is not only a way to celebrate his contributions, but it also continues to serve as a remembrance for the people of this community, of someone who made themselves a relatable example of hard work and perseverance.”

Young Dolph was laid to rest during a private funeral service last Tuesday. His family is also planning a public memorial service and will release details in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Douglass Avenue shooting scene
Police report 3 dead, 1 injured within hours in Memphis shootings
New U.S. travel rules prompted by omicron are set to begin Monday.
MSDH reports first case of Omicron variant in Mississippi
Beatrice Broyles and Asia Dowdy
2 suspects accused of shooting woman in the face
Nearly 3,000 MLGW customers without power amid thunderstorms
Detavious Spears charged in I-240 police chase
Suspect accused in Memphis police chase, ramming police cruisers facing a dozen charges

Latest News

Memphis celebrates upgrading 500th home under Home Uplift program
Memphis celebrates upgrading 500th home under Home Uplift program
Memphis chosen for project targeting littering through fingerprinting technology
Memphis chosen for project targeting littering through fingerprinting technology
Memphis chosen for project targeting littering through fingerprinting technology
Memphis mayor outlines proposed plans for Memphis Riverfront
Mayor outlines proposed plans for Memphis Riverfront