Memphis councilman to sponsor resolution for street naming honoring Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been almost three weeks since rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed. Now a Memphis city councilman wants to honor his memory.

Councilman J.B. Smiley plans to sponsor a resolution Tuesday celebrating Young Dolph by naming a street in his honor.

A public ceremony will be held on Dec. 15 to unveil the street name at the intersection of Dunn Avenue and Airways Boulevard at 1 p.m.

The street is not far from where the 36-year-old was shot and killed in his hometown on November 17th at Makeda’s Cookies.

Dolph’s family released a statement that reads in part:

“Castalia Heights community, in particular, bestowing this honor is not only a way to celebrate his contributions, but it also continues to serve as a remembrance for the people of this community, of someone who made themselves a relatable example of hard work and perseverance.”

Young Dolph was laid to rest during a private funeral service last Tuesday. His family is also planning a public memorial service and will release details in the coming days.

