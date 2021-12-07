Memphis church hopes to repair damage after car crashes into sanctuary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Right in the middle of the busy Christmas season, one local church is now shut down after an awful crash.

The Granvilles say it was a higher calling that led them to leave their home in Chicago and ultimately open a church on Brooks Road in South Memphis.

Just before midnight Friday, a 2008 Infiniti smashed into their sanctuary.

“It was shocking,” said Pastor Stanley Granville of Weight of Glory Family Worship Center.

This weekend, there was a gaping hole, and glass shattered everywhere.

“The airbags were deployed, so my first concern was God please don’t let a loss of life be there,” said Wanda Granville.

No one was hurt.

According to the police report, two women fled the scene. They eventually turned themselves into police Monday, telling authorities they panicked after having troubles with their brakes.

For the first time in six years, the Weight of Glory Family Worship Center is now boarded up, but the Granvilles decided with or without a sanctuary, they were going to have Sunday service in their home.

They invited the entire church family to their East Memphis home.

While you don’t need a church to worship, the Granvilles say they do need a building to serve.

“We feed a lot on Sundays when we are there after service and there are other times where we give away food. So, we open the doors, and if there is anyone walking by, we offer plates of food for them to take home,” said Wanda Granville.

The Granvilles call their church a safe haven, a vision they had so many years ago.

“There are people who just need a nap. Come on in and let me find a place for you to get that nap. We want to be able to provide whatever God has placed in our hands,” said Wanda Granville.

The Granvilles say everything can be replaced, but now they are in desperate need of a building to again worship and more importantly, serve the community.

Both women involved in the crash were charged with failure to maintain proper control and failure to immediately report the accident.

