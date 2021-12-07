Memphis chosen for project targeting littering through fingerprinting technology

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has been chosen for a special project targeting littering through fingerprinting technology.

Memphis along with three other cities have been selected by Litterati to take part in the City Fingerprint Project.

The data will be used to provide city leadership with details about who litters, where litter most commonly appears, and to also create strategies for prevention.

On the special collaboration, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in part, “Since I’ve been mayor, everything we do in city of Memphis government, from filling potholes to answering 911 calls, is based off data. Now, thanks to Litterati, the way we address litter will be no different.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.