Loved ones honor life of Memphis teen with balloon release

Loved ones honor life of Memphis teen with balloon release
Loved ones honor life of Memphis teen with balloon release(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family and friends honored the life of a Memphis teenage Monday night.

The teen’s loved ones released pink balloons in her honor outside Hamilton High School.

Shelby County School officials say the teen was one of two who died over the weekend, but would not provide the names or circumstances surrounding their deaths.

We know two teenagers, ages 15 and 16 were killed in a shooting Friday night on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Another teen and a nine-month-old baby were also injured in the shooting.

