Loved ones honor life of Memphis teen with balloon release

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family and friends honored the life of a Memphis teenage Monday night.

The teen’s loved ones released pink balloons in her honor outside Hamilton High School.

Shelby County School officials say the teen was one of two who died over the weekend, but would not provide the names or circumstances surrounding their deaths.

We know two teenagers, ages 15 and 16 were killed in a shooting Friday night on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Another teen and a nine-month-old baby were also injured in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.