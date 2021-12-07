Latest shootings bring Memphis homicide total to 311

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen victim of a recent shooting was honored by family and friends Monday night. She and another teen were killed in a shooting on Elvis Presley Boulevard over the weekend.

Loved ones released pink balloons to honor one of the teen victims.

Two girls, 15 and 16 years old, both died. Two other victims, a 9-month-old and 16-year-old, were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The shooting took place Friday night at a Marathon gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Police are still searching for suspects but have found the vehicle the suspect was in.

Shelby County Schools confirmed students from Wooddale and Hamilton High Schools died this weekend and said grief counselors are offering support to students and staff.

But the district would not provide the names nor the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

However, A Wooddale Cardinals Facebook post says the school suffered a tremendous loss Friday night when a senseless act of violence took the life of student-athlete Breunna Woods, who the school described as “a gentle individual that performed exceptionally well within the classroom and on the court.”

There have been 311 homicides in Memphis so far this year, outpacing last year’s record which was at 264 at this time. Memphis City Councilman Edmund Ford is encouraging parents to step up to end violent crime, but he also says the community must make investments to help address the issue.

“We have to start putting things back in the community, keep them out the street. They really don’t have a lot of things to do anymore,” said Ford. “You know it starts at home first. I got to tell everybody. We’ve got kids, they don’t value life.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is focused on education efforts to curb violent crime in the Bluff City.

He also expects MPD’s new SCORPION Unit and the push to hire more police to help but he says help really needs to come from Nashville, citing the state’s new permitless carry law as a reason for the uptick in violence.

