Latest A.P. Men’s College Basketball Poll(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 12:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here is the Associated Press Men’s College Basketball Poll:

1 Purdue

2 Baylor 3 Duke

4 UCLA

5 Gonzaga

6 Villanova

7 Texas

8 Kansas

9 Alabama

10 Kentucky

11 Arizona

12 Arkansas

13 Tennessee

14 Houston

15 UConn

16 USC

17 Iowa State

18 Auburn

19 Michigan State

20 Florida

21 Ohio State

22 Wisconsin

23 Seton Hall

24 BYU

25 LSU

Others receiving votes:

Colorado State (90)

Xavier (78)

Illinois (71)

North Carolina (55)

St. Bonaventure (37)

Oklahoma (29)

Memphis (14)

Iowa (12)

Michigan (11)

San Francisco (10)

Loyola Chicago (4)

Indiana (3)

Texas Tech (2)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

