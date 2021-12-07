Latest A.P. Men’s College Basketball Poll
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here is the Associated Press Men’s College Basketball Poll:
1 Purdue
2 Baylor 3 Duke
4 UCLA
5 Gonzaga
6 Villanova
7 Texas
8 Kansas
9 Alabama
10 Kentucky
11 Arizona
12 Arkansas
13 Tennessee
14 Houston
15 UConn
16 USC
17 Iowa State
18 Auburn
19 Michigan State
20 Florida
21 Ohio State
22 Wisconsin
23 Seton Hall
24 BYU
25 LSU
Others receiving votes:
Colorado State (90)
Xavier (78)
Illinois (71)
North Carolina (55)
St. Bonaventure (37)
Oklahoma (29)
Memphis (14)
Iowa (12)
Michigan (11)
San Francisco (10)
Loyola Chicago (4)
Indiana (3)
Texas Tech (2)
