In-person classes canceled again amid threat investigation at Soulsville Charter School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Soulsville Charter School is canceling in-person classes again as a possible school threat investigation continues.

The school says Memphis police are looking into the threat.

Officials sent out the following statement to families Monday night regarding class:

“With the safety of our students and campus at the forefront of our minds, we are canceling in-person classes one more day as police continue toward closing their investigation. Again, we are erring on the side of aution and will not hold in-person classes tomorrow (Tuesday, December 7). Please continue to reach out if you have any helpful information.”

