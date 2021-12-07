Advertise with Us
In-person classes canceled again amid threat investigation at Soulsville Charter School

Soulsville Charter School
Soulsville Charter School(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Soulsville Charter School is canceling in-person classes again as a possible school threat investigation continues.

The school says Memphis police are looking into the threat.

Officials sent out the following statement to families Monday night regarding class:

“With the safety of our students and campus at the forefront of our minds, we are canceling in-person classes one more day as police continue toward closing their investigation. Again, we are erring on the side of  aution and will not hold in-person classes tomorrow (Tuesday, December 7). Please continue to reach out if you have any helpful information.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

