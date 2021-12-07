Grizzlies run winning streak to 5 after chilling the Heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is no team hotter in the NBA right now than the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are the first NBA team in the last 25 years to record a streak of four straight wins in which the team never trailed, and the score was never Tied after 0-0.

Memphis tries to make that five-straight, taking on the Heat Monday night in Miami. The Griz don’t care if it’s box to wire, they just want to get another “W’ while star guard Ja Morant is still out of the lineup with a strained knee.

Kyle Anderson and Brandon Clarke are also sitting for Memphis. Bam Adebeyo and Markieff Morris chilling for the Heat. Griz get the first hoop. Miami ties it at two, and that’s the last time this game is ‘Even Stephen.’

Speaking of Stephen, Stephen Adams is the man in the middle for Memphis. Be it defense with blocked shots or making moves in the paint, the big New Zealander is exactly where he’s supposed to be when he is supposed to be there in the offense. It’s jam time for Aquaman with 17 points. Sixteen rebounds for Adams, including seven offensive. Adams is also with the screen game for his teammates.

Desmond Bane is the beneficiary of several of Adams’ hard picks. Another Double figure first quarter for Ban, coincides with the winning streak. Twenty-one points for Bane. Dillon Brooks, the catalyst on defense and offense, finding his grizmates for wide open threes, or taking them himself.

Brooks is also with 21 points.

Once again, the Grizzlies never trail. Once again they come out victorious. Make it five straight Ws for Memphis. The final score is 105-90. The Grizzlies, now 14-10, next come home to host the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night at FedExForum.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.