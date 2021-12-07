Cold day ahead, First Alert to weekend rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Behind yesterday’s cold front, temperatures took a nosedive overnight. We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Even with sunshine today, high temperatures will only reach the upper 40s. Clouds will start mixing in by 2 pm and it will be mostly cloudy tonight. After today, temperatures will climb through the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 49 degrees. Winds: East 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low temperatures in the lower to upper 30s. Winds: East 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will feature more sunshine and highs in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. A cold front will arrive late Friday, which will bring a chance for showers through early Saturday. High temperatures will still reach the lower 70s Friday.

WEEKEND: Rain will be likely on Saturday morning, but will move out in the afternoon. Temperatures will start off in the lower 60s Saturday morning and then drop throughout the day. Sunday will be dry and cooler with highs in the low 50s.

